600 Jordanian Trucks Laden With Goods Enter Syria Since December 8
Date
1/6/2025 10:09:35 PM
(MENAFN- Jordan Times)
AMMAN - A total of 600 Jordanian trucks carrying goods have entered Syria via the Jordanian-Syrian Joint Free Zone since December 8, Zone Director General Irfan Khasawneh said on Monday.
Khasawneh said that the shipments primarily include food supplies, energy devices, and spare parts to meet the needs of Syrian citizens, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
He also highlighted that exchange operations within the free zone are running smoothly, with transactions processed "promptly without delays."
Khasawneh also noted that employees at the zone are ready to handle any volume of trucks and goods, "thanks to effective measures in place."
