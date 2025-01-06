HIVE2O CELEBRATES BIG WINS AT THE PR%F AWARDS 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Hive2O's Hard Honey and Zero Proof Beverages Earn Top Honors for Taste and Design

- PR%F Awards 2024LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Hive2O , the trailblazing beverage brand known for its innovative Hard Honey creations and Zero Proof options, proudly announces an incredible sweep at the PR%F Awards 2024 in Las Vegas. Competing against the best spirits, wines, and beverages in the industry, Hive2O products earned top honors in both taste and design categories, cementing their place as a standout brand.Award-Winning Highlights: Hive2O Hard Honey and Zero Proof beverages impressed nearly 100 industry-leading judges, receiving accolades in the Masked Tasting competition for flavor and the Unmasked Design competition for packaging innovation. Hive2O Atomic Berry Hard Honey received 90 points in the Masked Tasting competition, earning a Gold Medal, and also achieved a Gold Medal in the Unmasked Design competition. Hive2O Hoppy Penelope Hard Honey earned 82 points in the Masked Tasting competition, securing a Silver Medal, and was also awarded a Gold Medal in the Unmasked Design competition. Hive2O PB & J Hard Honey achieved 85 points in the Masked Tasting competition, winning a Silver Medal, and received a Silver Medal in the Unmasked Design competition. Hive2O Zero Proof Ginger Beer earned 86 points in the Masked Tasting competition, securing a Silver Medal, and received a Silver Medal in the Unmasked Design competition. Hive2O Zero Proof Hops scored 90 points in the Masked Tasting competition, earning a Gold Medal, and was awarded a Gold Medal in the Unmasked Design competition. Hive2O Zero Proof Sour received 90 points in the Masked Tasting competition, achieving a Gold Medal, and earned a Gold Medal in the Unmasked Design competition. And Hive2O Zero Proof Wine earned 82 points in the Masked Tasting competition, securing a Silver Medal, and also received a Gold Medal in the Unmasked Design competition.“It is an honor to have Hive2O recognized by such a distinguished panel of judges,” said David "Bee" Lolis, Chief Forager & Founder.“These awards are a testament to the hard work, creativity, and passion behind our brand. We are proud to bring unique and innovative beverages to the market that combine exceptional taste with bold design.”The PR%F Awards is a prominent spirits, wine, and beverage competition that connects brands directly with key buyers across the United States. The 2024 competition took place on December 4th and 5th in Las Vegas, Nevada, showcasing a rigorous judging process. Judging involves a double-blind tasting where judges evaluate each entry without any identifying information to ensure impartiality. Following this, the judges assess the product's packaging, marketing, and price point to determine its market readiness. The judging panel comprises beverage buyers from various sectors, including airlines, cruise lines, resorts, casinos, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, big-box retail chains, liquor stores, distributors, and online retailers.About Hive2O:Hive2O is a premium beverage brand known for its innovative Hard HoneyTM drinks. With a commitment to sustainability and a passion for creating unique flavor experiences, Hive2O has established itself as a leader in the beverage industry. Each product is crafted with care and a deep respect for tradition, offering a luxurious journey through taste, health, and sustainability. Hive2O continuously strives to set new standards in beverage luxury while contributing positively to the environment.For more information about Hive2O, its new product launches, and ongoing sustainability initiatives, visit or follow @hive2oStay Connected:Follow Hive2O on social media for updates and celebrations of these prestigious awards.### Cheers to Honey, Design, and Innovation! ###

