EU Condemns Occupation Of Masisi By M23 Armed Group In Congo

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Jan 6 (KUNA) -- The European Union (EU) strongly condemned on Monday the capture of the city of Masisi and its surrounding areas by the March 23 (M23) armed group in North Kivu, Republic of Congo.

In a statement, the EU said that the continued advance of the M23 group constitutes a blatant violation of the ceasefire agreed upon under the Luanda process.

The statement added, "these developments significantly jeopardize the efforts being made for a peaceful of the conflict in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo."

The EU urged the M23 group to "immediately withdraw and fully comply with the ceasefire," and called on Rwanda to end its cooperation with the M23 and withdraw its military forces from the territory of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The EU emphasized the importance of all parties in the conflict de-escalating the situation and swiftly implementing all decisions and commitments agreed upon under the Luanda process, which the EU reaffirms its full support and commitment to.

The EU also called on the Democratic Republic of Congo to end any cooperation with the "Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda" (FDLR) and other armed groups.

The statement added that the EU is ready to consider imposing new restrictive measures against those responsible for the armed conflict, instability, and insecurity in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Last month, the EU expressed disappointment over the failure of the "Luanda" peace talks in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo between Kigali and Kinshasa. (end)

arn







MENAFN06012025000071011013ID1109061113