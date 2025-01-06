RIA Growth Catalyst Partners With Wealthfeed To Enhance RIA Prospecting And Acquisition With Best In Class Contact Data

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WealthFeed, an AI-powered prospecting platform, announced today a strategic partnership with RIA Growth Catalyst, a premier resource for helping RIAs accelerate inorganic growth. This collaboration will equip RIA Growth Catalyst users with enhanced tools, delivering up-to-date contact data and AI-driven insights to streamline RIA prospecting and acquisitions.

The partnership, launching in January 2025 and rolling out over the following months, integrates thousands of verified data points into the RIA Growth Catalyst platform. Users will gain access to critical information, including contact details, alma mater, net worth, and age - empowering them to streamline prospecting workflows, save time on data gathering, and focus on building meaningful relationships.

"Whether you're searching for your next RIA acquisition, recruiting advisors, or building out your RIA client roster, the common denominator is human connection," said Julien Baneux, founder and CEO of RIA Growth Catalyst. "By integrating WealthFeed's data directly into our platform, we enable our users to focus on building relationships and achieving their growth goals."

Sam Kendree, co-founder of WealthFeed, echoed this sentiment: "Julien and his team have built a remarkable platform that empowers RIAs to succeed in the competitive M&A landscape. By embedding WealthFeed's insights into RIA Growth Catalyst, users will gain everything they need to thrive in their client acquisition strategies."

To learn more about RIA Growth Catalyst's AI-powered data platform purpose-built for inorganic acquisition, visit .

For media inquiries or additional information, please contact:

[email protected] .

About WealthFeed:

Based in

New York City, WealthFeed is a leading SaaS Business Development platform for Financial Service Professionals. Leveraging advanced AI and data analytics, WealthFeed empowers Financial Advisors to grow their book of business, increase client retention, and grow wallet-share with current clients through our AI-powered Money-in-Motion platform. For more information, visit

.

SOURCE WealthFeed, Inc

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED