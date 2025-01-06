Humphreys University Strengthens Exclusive Partnership With Howell Management Services To Empower International Students

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Robert G. Humphreys JrSTOCKTON, UT, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Humphreys University, an institution known for its commitment to affordable, high-quality education, is proud to announce the reinforcement of its exclusive partnership with Howell Management Services (HMS). This collaboration underscores a shared mission to provide global access to premier academic programs, helping students worldwide enhance their skills and career prospects through innovative learning experiences.A Partnership Built on Shared VisionHumphreys University and HMS are united by a common goal: empowering students with the tools and opportunities needed to excel in today's competitive job market. Humphreys University is a distinguished higher education institution offering flexible schedules, affordable tuition, and personalized attention, making it an excellent choice for students seeking academic and professional growth.“Humphreys University has long been dedicated to creating opportunities for students to grow both academically and professionally,” said Robert G. Humphreys Jr., President of Humphreys University.“Reinforcing our partnership with HMS allows us to extend our reach globally and support more students in achieving their educational and career goals.”Through this partnership, HMS serves as a dedicated guide for international students navigating the complex application and enrollment process. HMS specializes in connecting aspiring students with reputable, accredited universities that offer high-demand academic programs and valuable experiential learning opportunities.“Our partnership with Humphreys University exemplifies our shared vision of empowering students worldwide with access to academic excellence and real-world experience. Together, we strive to help students build marketable skills, develop their talents, and realize their dreams.”, said, Justin Howell, Managing Director of Howell Management Services.Innovative MBA Programs with Experiential LearningThe MBA programs at Humphreys University emphasize experiential learning, combining rigorous academic coursework with practical training opportunities. These programs are ideal for international students seeking to enhance their business acumen while gaining firsthand experience in the dynamic U.S. job market. Offered with flexible schedules and competitive tuition, they reflect the university's commitment to making education accessible and impactful.Humphreys University's MBA programs, available through HMS's exclusive support, underscore the institution's dedication to preparing students for leadership roles across industries. Whether aspiring to careers in finance, marketing, operations, management, IT, or organizational leadership, students graduate equipped with the tools they need to succeed in a globalized economy.As the world grows increasingly interconnected, Humphreys University and HMS remain steadfast in their mission to foster academic success and professional growth. This reinforced partnership highlights their unwavering dedication to empowering students from all walks of life to achieve their highest potential.A Commitment to Global Student SuccessThis strengthened partnership between Humphreys University and HMS represents a deep dedication to advancing educational opportunities for students from all walks of life. By bridging the gap between academic theory and practical application, this collaboration ensures students are well-prepared to thrive in competitive global markets.About Humphreys UniversityFounded in 1896, Humphreys University provides a nurturing and inclusive environment for students to achieve their academic and career aspirations. The university offers a range of undergraduate and graduate programs designed with flexibility and affordability in mind, catering to a diverse student population.For more information, visitAbout Howell Management Services (HMS)HMS is a premier education consultancy specializing in connecting international students with accredited U.S. universities offering high-demand academic programs. As an exclusive partner to select institutions, HMS provides expert guidance throughout the application process, ensuring a smooth transition for students as they embark on their academic journeys.For more information, visit

Carrie Castillon

Humphreys University

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.