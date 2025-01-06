The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Jewel Montgomery Smay, MD As A Pinnacle Professional Member

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Dr. Jewel Montgomery Smay, a distinguished anesthesiologist, continues to set the standard for excellence in anesthetic care for children. With a dedicated focus on ensuring safe and effective anesthetic planning, Dr. Smay's contributions to pediatric anesthesiology are characterized by her unwavering commitment to patient safety and her expertise in handling complex anesthetic challenges.

Dr.

Smay earned her Bachelor's Degree from Duke University, a foundation that paved the way for her distinguished medical career. She completed her MD, residency, and fellowship at the University of Illinois, where she honed her skills and developed a profound expertise in pediatric anesthesiology. This extensive training has enabled her to deliver exceptional care to pediatric patients requiring anesthesia for various surgical procedures.

As a pediatric anesthesiologist based in New Haven, CT, Dr.

Smay is renowned for her ability to evaluate and address complex anesthetic problems. Her role involves meticulous planning and execution of safe anesthetic protocols tailored to the unique needs of each child. Her dedication to providing quality care ensures that every patient receives the highest standard of anesthetic safety.

Dr.

Smay is affiliated with prominent professional organizations, including the American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA) and the Society for Pediatric Anesthesia (SPA). These affiliations underscore her commitment to staying at the forefront of advancements in pediatric anesthesiology and her engagement with the broader medical community.

Her career accomplishments are a testament to her expertise and dedication. Dr.

Smay's approach to pediatric anesthesiology is deeply influenced by her mentors, Dr. Rosalie Pasone and Dr. Paisansathan, whose guidance has shaped her professional philosophy. Dr. Smay's philosophy centers on the belief that "the patient is the most important person in the interaction," a principle that guides her practice and emphasizes the importance of patient-centered care.

Outside of her professional life, Dr.

Smay enjoys traveling, participating in CrossFit, and spending quality time with her family. She is grateful for the unwavering support of her husband, Jim, and her children, Tori and Monti, who have been instrumental in her journey.

Looking ahead, Dr.

Smay remains dedicated to advancing the field of pediatric anesthesiology, continuously seeking ways to enhance the safety and effectiveness of anesthetic care for children. Her commitment to excellence ensures that her patients receive the highest quality of care, reflecting her passion for her profession and her dedication to improving the lives of her young patients.

