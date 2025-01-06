STEM Toys Market: 42% Of Growth To Come From APAC, With AI Redefining The Market Landscape - Technavio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2023 Forecast period 2024-2028 Historic Data for 2018 - 2022 Segments Covered Application (In-home and In-school), Age Group (9-10 years, 6-8 years, and 11-13 years), Subjects (Science, Engineering, Mathematics, and Technology), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America)

Key Companies Covered Building Blocks Learning Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Dilly Dally Kids, Elation Edtech Pvt. Ltd., Elenco Electronics Inc., Evollve Inc., Fat Brain Toys LLC., Franckh Kosmos Verlags GmbH and Co. KG, Fun Express LLC, Funvention Learning Pvt. Ltd., GoldieBlox Inc., Hape International Inc., Hasbro Inc., Innovation First International Inc., Learning Resources Ltd., LEGO System AS, Makeblock Co. Ltd., Makey Makey LLC., Mattel Inc., MobilizAR Technologies Pvt. Ltd., MVW Holdings Inc., Nesta Toys, Piper Learning Inc., PlanToys, PlayMonster LLC, Ravensburger AG, Scientifics Direct Inc., SmartGurlz, Smartivity Labs Pvt. Ltd., SND Digital Retails LLP, Sphero Inc., Spin Master Corp., Thimble, Timbuk Toys, Tinkering Labs Inc., and Xinxiang Alpha Manufacturing Ltd.

Regions Covered APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Region Outlook

North AmericaEuropeAsiaRest of World

1.

APAC

-

APAC is estimated to contribute

42%. To the growth of the global market.

The Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Toys Market report forecasts market growth by revenue at global, regional & country levels from 2017 to 2027.



The APAC region dominates the global STEM toys market, with China, Japan, South Korea, and India being the primary contributors to its revenue. Factors driving this growth include rising disposable incomes, heightened consumer awareness of STEM toy brands, and a growing trend towards educational spending on STEM toys for children. Additionally, the popularity of licensed products based on movies and TV shows is expected to boost the regional market. Industrialization and economic growth in countries like India and China have increased household incomes, further fueling demand for STEM toys.

For more insights on APAC's significant contribution along with the market share of rest of the regions and countries -

Download a FREE Sample

Segmentation Overview



1.1 In-home 1.2 In-school



2.1 9-10 years

2.2 6-8 years 2.3 11-13 years



3.1 Science

3.2 Engineering

3.3 Mathematics 3.4 Technology



4.1 APAC

4.2 North America

4.3 Europe

4.4 Middle East and Africa 4.5 South America

Get a glance at the market contribution of rest of the segments -

Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

1.1 Fastest growing segment:

The in-home STEM toy market is experiencing significant growth due to several factors. First, the importance of early STEM education is increasingly recognized, leading to a greater demand for at-home learning resources. In-home STEM toys offer an accessible and engaging way for children to explore STEM concepts, fostering critical thinking, problem-solving, and creativity. Second, the need for educational entertainment at home is driving demand for these toys. With concerns about excessive screen time, in-home STEM toys provide an alternative form of entertainment that is both engaging and educational. These toys offer interactive experiences, challenges, and experiments that stimulate children's curiosity and promote learning in a screen-free environment. Additionally, the convenience and accessibility of in-home learning opportunities are making STEM toys a popular choice for families. Parents appreciate the flexibility of having educational resources readily available at home, allowing children to engage in STEM activities at their own pace and convenience. Popular in-home STEM toys, such as the Snap Circuits Electronics Exploration Kit and the Gravity Maze Marble Run, introduce children to fundamental STEM concepts in a hands-on and engaging manner, making learning fun and enjoyable. These advantages are expected to continue driving demand for in-home STEM toys, contributing to the growth of the in-home segment in the STEM toy market during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The STEM toys market is experiencing significant growth due to urbanization and the increasing number of literate parents seeking unique learning opportunities for their children. These toys, which focus on Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics, offer hands-on experiences that foster problem-solving and logical reasoning skills. Sustainability is also a key consideration in the industry, with many manufacturers using eco-friendly materials and educational curriculums aligning with STEM education. STEM toys can be found in various retail channels, including supermarkets, hypermarkets, departmental stores, and specialty stores. Engineering and mathematics-focused toys often incorporate principles of gravity and other scientific concepts. Innovation and digital transformations continue to shape the market, with emerging players offering niche offerings and established companies expanding through business acquisitions. Geographic segmentation and geographic analysis are essential for understanding the market's trends and opportunities. Research data indicates that the Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the market due to its large population and increasing focus on STEM education. Vendor management is crucial for retailers to effectively manage their supply chains and ensure the availability of these popular items.

Market Overview

The STEM toys market is experiencing significant growth due to urbanization and literate parents seeking unique learning opportunities for their children. STEM toys encompass engineering, mathematics, and scientific concepts, often incorporating gravity, educational curriculums, and coding. Supermarkets, hypermarkets, departmental stores, specialty stores, and online platforms serve as key distribution channels. Digital gaming, educational robots, and toy subscriptions are emerging trends. Geographic segmentation and analysis reveal innovation and digital transformations in the market. The ecosystem includes niche offerings from various market players, with some employing inorganic strategies for business expansions and acquisitions. The value chain involves vendor management and research data support. Analysts anticipate continued YOY growth, driven by personalized learning, fundamental thinking, experimentation, and exploration. Alternative products offer educational benefits, consumer interest, and resources, while digital replicators and interactive experiences provide vivid images and instant feedback. The fragmented nature of the market calls for bottomline management and business resilience. The outlook for the short-term and long-term is positive, with a focus on sustainability and problem-solving skills.

Start exploring market insights by

Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

7 Customer Landscape

8

Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10

Venodr

Landscape

11

Vendor

Analysis

12

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:

[email protected]

Website:



SOURCE Technavio