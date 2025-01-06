100-Day TB Elimination Campaign: 1.48 Lakh New Cases Identified In A Month, Says Nadda

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 6 (IANS) About 1.48 lakh new tuberculosis (TB) cases have been identified in the first 30 days of the 100-day TB elimination campaign, Union J.P. Nadda said on Monday.

The 100-day TB elimination campaign was launched in December 2024 to intensify progress towards ending the disease. The campaign focusing on 347 high-burden districts in 33 states, aimed to improve case detection, reduce diagnostic delays, and boost outcomes.

“More than 2 crore people screened; 1.48 lakh new TB cases identified in the first 30 days of the campaign,” said Nadda, while chairing the Joint Strategy Meeting with 21 Line Ministries for TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan at Vigyan Bhawan here.

Nadda stated that "Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave the clarion call to eliminate TB from the country by 2025, much before the 2030 deadline of the Sustainable Development Goals 2030.”

He highlighted the strides made by India in the direction of eliminating TB, as reflected in the recent WHO report.

“The reduction in TB cases in India has been 17.7 per cent which is almost double that of the global reduction. The treatment coverage has increased from 53 per cent to 85 per cent while there has been a 21.4 per cent decline in the death rate due to TB from 28 lakhs to 22 lakhs," the Health Minister said, citing the WHO report.

Nadda stated that the campaign exemplifies a united approach to TB elimination, leveraging the strengths of diverse stakeholders.

The Union Health Minister urged for collaborative efforts under a whole-of-government approach to fulfil the target of eliminating TB by 2025.

"Sustained partnerships, active participation, and a nationwide commitment are essential to achieving the ambitious goal of a TB-Free India," he added.

Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Anupriya Patel stressed the importance of field activities to engage and mobilise the masses through innovative activities.

Various Ministries, including Women and Child Development, informed their contribution to the campaign; and assured their efforts to strengthen the fight support to eliminate TB.

“Since the launch of the campaign, more than 14 lakh Anganwadi workers are contributing to ensure nutrition in the rural areas through the Poshan Maah and Poshan Pakhwara activities that can ensure nutrition to the affected patients," WCD Minister Annapurna Devi said.

"Their active role in eliminating the stigma related to TB prevalent in rural areas will motivate people to come forward for TB screenings."