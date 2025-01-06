(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Following their debut in Super Bowl LVIII Live from Bikini Bottom, an animated SpongeBob SquarePants (voiced by Tom Kenny) and Patrick Star (voiced by Bill Fagerbakke) will reprise their roles in the virtual booth. The duo will be joined by CBS Sports analyst Nate Burleson , with Sandy Cheeks (voiced by Carolyn Lawrence) and Slimetime's Dylan Schefter reporting live on the sidelines. Nickelodeon's beloved Latina explorer Dora (voiced by Diana Zermeño) returns to explain the rules and penalty calls during the game.

In addition to the denizens of Bikini Bottom and celebrity fish, Nickelodeon's NFL Wild Card Game Live from Bikini Bottom will also showcase appearances by iconic characters featured across Paramount's portfolio, including: Megatron and Optimus Prime (Transformers One); Arnold and Helga (Hey Arnold!); Cat and Dog (CatDog); Sonic, Tails, Knuckles and Shadow (Sonic the Hedgehog 3); the Loud family (The Loud House); Tiny Chef (The Tiny Chef Show); Wanda and Cosmo (The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish);

Reptar, Chuckie and Tommy (Rugrats); and many more.

Nickelodeon's NFL Wild Card Game Live from Bikini Bottom

will also include: hijinks throughout the game from a group of "Wild Cod," paying homage to classic NFL superfans; the return of the iconic Submarine Blimp, fully equipped to Slime the crowd around the stadium; Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, who will appear on the field to launch pizzas to the crowd; a PAW Patrol-themed "SkyeCam"; brand-new end zone clam cannons that fire Slime, chum, Krabby Patties and more; and an exclusive sneak peek of Henry Danger The Movie during halftime. The production will continue to showcase one-of-a-kind content and Nick-themed elements throughout, including surprise guest appearances, original on-field graphics, virtual filters, and more for kids and families.

Ahead of the game, fans can dive into Nickelodeon's NFL Wild Card Game Live from Bikini Bottom

by visiting

Nick/NVP

to vote for which player they think SpongeBob and Patrick should pick to receive the NVP award.

Following Nickelodeon's NFL Wild Card Game Live from Bikini Bottom, Nickelodeon will invite fans to join Nate Burleson, SpongeBob SquarePants, Patrick Star, Sandy Cheeks and Dylan Schefter, along with fan-favorite Nick stars, to relive the craziest and Slimiest NFL Wild Card moments in Bikini Bottom Breakdown: NFL Wild Card, premiering Wednesday, Jan. 15, at 8 p.m. (ET/PT). The hour-long special follows a Wild Card-themed episode of the weekly NFL series NFL Slimetime, airing at 7:30 p.m. (ET/PT) on Nickelodeon.

This season's NFL Wild Card telecast on Nickelodeon will mark CBS Sports' and Nickelodeon's sixth family-friendly collaboration on an NFL game – and third NFL Wild Card game. It follows up Super Bowl LVIII Live from Bikini Bottom, the historic Sports Emmy Award-winning alternate telecast of the Super Bowl, which was the first of its kind.

The Nickelodeon's NFL Wild Card Game Live from Bikini Bottom will be streamed on mobile devices with NFL+. CBS Sports' telecast will also be streamed across digital devices via Paramount+, the CBS Sports app and NFL digital properties.

The Nickelodeon's NFL Wild Card Game Live from Bikini Bottom is produced by CBS Sports in association with Nickelodeon Productions. Harold Bryant serves as executive producer of THE NFL ON CBS, and CBS Sports' Shawn Robbins is coordinating producer of the game. Production for Nickelodeon is overseen by Ashley Kaplan, executive vice president, Nickelodeon & Awesomeness Unscripted & Digital Franchise Studio; Paul J Medford, vice president of unscripted current series; Luke Wahl, vice president of unscripted creative; and Jennifer Bryson, vice president of production, tentpoles, events & music & specials.

