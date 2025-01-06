Lumenai Named Winner Of CIO Awards For The Best Multi-Asset Portfolios

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Lumenai Investments LLC

Lumenai Investments LLC

Lumenai Investments has been named the 2024 CIO Innovation Award winner for the Best Multi-Asset (stocks/bonds/credit/commodities) Portfolios.

- John Bailey, Founder and CEO of Lumenai Investments.

STAMFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Lumenai Investments, a quantitative and AI-driven manager, has been named the winner of the 2024 CIO Industry Innovation Award for the Best Multi-Asset Portfolios in recognition of its AI-driven GO Quality and GO Dividends multi-asset solutions.

Since 2010, CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER, a division of ISS Market Intelligence, has recognized institutional asset owners and the asset managers and providers serving them with its annual Industry Innovation Awards. Nominations are called for in May, and finalists, selected by the CIO's Editorial staff, are announced in October.

All finalists fill out an application for the awards. There is no fee to participate. Applications are reviewed, and the CIO Editorial staff selects winners. Winners are announced at the December annual Industry Innovation Awards Dinner in New York City.

Based in Stamford, CT, Lumenai is one of the first firms to offer AI-powered investment management as a service. It's an outsourced quantitative, AI-powered investment and reporting platform that aims to make investing effortless for financial professionals by simplifying and automating portfolio research, development, implementation, and reporting.

GO Quality and GO Dividends are AI-driven multi-asset portfolios designed to generate alpha and outperform their benchmarks while taking similar risks. GO Quality emphasizes stocks with strong balance sheets, high profitability, and stable earnings, while Gideon Dividends seeks to provide income by emphasizing quality stocks with strong dividends.

“We're honored to be named the 2024 CIO Industry Innovation Award winner for the Best Multi-Asset Portfolios. It's gratifying to be recognized for the quality and innovativeness of our multi-asset solutions, and we'll continue to work hard to make investing effortless for financial professionals by providing AI-driven investment management as a service,” said John Bailey, Founder and CEO of Lumenai Investments.

About Lumenai

Lumenai is a quantitative and AI-powered investment manager that develops and manages hyper-custom (alpha) investment portfolios for investors and their advisors. Powered by AI and 60+ people, mostly scientists and engineers, we combine data and algorithms to build custom, self-adapting investment strategies validated with data science. Learn more at

About Chief Investment Officer - CIO

Our mission is to inform and network the world's largest asset owners and the people who advise them. CIO's website provides the latest news, opinion, and research focusing on the overarching investment issues affecting public and corporate pension plans, endowments, foundations, healthcare capital pools, and sovereign wealth funds. Learn more at

Contact

John Bailey, Founder and CEO

... | (203) 807-1013

John Bailey

Lumenai Investments LLC

+1 203-807-1013

email us here

Visit us on social media:

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.