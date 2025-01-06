Rescuers Eliminate Consequences Of Russian Attack On Dormitory In Sumy
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Sumy, rescuers have cleared the aftermath of an enemy drone attack on a dormitory.
The Sumy rescuers reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
"Today in Sumy, rescuers carried out emergency repairs in a damaged dormitory. The day before, during an evening attack by enemy drones, the windows of this building were smashed," the report says.
The work has now been completed.
"Using equipment for high-altitude work, the specialists of the State Emergencies Service temporarily restored 21 windows using OSB boards," the report says.
As Ukrinform reported, on January 4, Russians dropped a bomb on a high-rise building in the Svesa village community in the Sumy region, reportedly injuring two children and one adult.
