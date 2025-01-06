What Stopped A Korean Mall Fire From Turning Into A Deadly Catastrophe

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Korea Herald

When a fire erupted Friday in a bustling commercial building near Yatap Station in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, it had all the makings of a deadly tragedy. The flames, which started in the kitchen of a restaurant on the first floor, quickly spread up the building's exterior, spewing thick black smoke.

Yet, more than 300 people escaped safely or were rescued by firefighters, with only 30 suffering minor injuries. How was that possible?

A Friday afternoon fire

The eight-story building where the fire broke out is located in a busy retail center near the station in Seongnam, one of Seoul's biggest satellite cities. The building is one of the area's largest, spanning 25,000 square meters and housing restaurants, offices, sports facilities, retail shops and an indoor swimming pool.

When the fire started at 4:37 p.m. on Friday, hundreds were inside. At the swimming pool, children were taking lessons.

The fire started with a kitchen fryer on the building's first floor. Fueled by grease, the fire spread rapidly, sending flames and smoke climbing up the outer walls.

Inside, the situation grew dire: thick, toxic smoke is a deadly fire hazard, as even small amounts can render people unconscious.

But as this happened in a busy district on a weekday afternoon, the response by witnesses was immediate, with numerous calls made to fire authorities.

Aside from this, the firefighters who extinguished the blaze in just over an hour credited the building's design, the prompt emergency responses and citizen cooperation for the reassuring outcome.

What helped contain the damage?

Several factors prevented the fire from becoming a catastrophe: fast alerts, calm evacuations and fire-resistant structural features.

The building's fire alarm activated immediately after the flames broke out. Occupants responded quickly, using emergency staircases to evacuate. A swimming instructor at the pool, which was on the first basement level, led about 20 elementary school students to the fifth basement floor, well away from the smoke.

On the sixth floor, office workers headed to the rooftop, where firefighters later opened access doors and guided them to safety. Ground-level occupants calmly exited under the direction of rescue workers.



Altogether, more than 240 people were rescued by firefighters, while 70 others evacuated on their own.

The fire doors installed on every floor also played a critical role. These steel doors remained closed, preventing smoke and toxic gases from filling stairwells and hallways.

“Even small amounts of toxic gas can cause people to lose consciousness, and thick smoke can block escape routes,” explained a Gyeonggi Fire and Disaster Headquarters official.“Most of the fire doors in the building were closed, which helped keep escape paths clear and safe.”

The second floor, directly above the fire's origin, showed minimal smoke or fire damage. Higher floors, including the hallways on the third, fourth and fifth levels, remained largely unaffected, thanks to the protection of the fire doors.

Over 260 firefighters and 84 vehicles dispatched

Additionally, the fire department's rapid response prevented the blaze from spreading further. Over 260 firefighters and 84 vehicles were dispatched after authorities received more than 1,100 emergency calls. Firefighters worked quickly to rescue evacuees and extinguish the flames, which they managed to do within about an hour.

Seongnam City also supported the effort, almost immediately sending emergency safety alerts to residents and providing blankets for evacuees.

What caused the fire?

Preliminary investigations suggest the fire started in the kitchen of the first-floor gimbap restaurant, possibly due to a fryer malfunction. Flames may have spread through exhaust ducts, fueling the rapid escalation.

Although the fire was contained quickly, the building suffered significant damage to its lower levels and exterior. Restoration is expected to take at least a month.