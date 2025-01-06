(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "We continue to innovate across Savant in the LED lighting space, as well as smart home and power solutions, to bring reliable and attractive energy-saving technologies to homeowners, professional contractors and builders," said Bob Madonna, CEO of Savant. "Both Savant and GE-branded smart home and solutions combine an award-winning app, AI, and voice experiences to further unleash the true power and potential of intelligent technologies."

Next Generation GE reveal

LED Bulbs

For more than 20 years, GE reveal light bulbs have set the standard for exceptional light quality and clarity. For 2025, a reformulated proprietary phosphor blend will elevate the color and texture rendering of reveal light bulbs while also improving lumen-per-watt efficiency. The enhanced neutral, natural light provides vivid balanced light: the warmth of soft white with the crispness of daylight without a yellowish or bluish tinge.

Available in a variety of shapes and sizes, the enhanced quality of light is projected to hit the retailer shelves during the second half of 2025.

Expanded Cync Dynamic Effects Family of GE Smart Home Products

The Cync Dynamic Effects family of GE smart home products expands in 2025 to include café lights and redesigned outdoor light strips. Both products work seamlessly with the Cync and Savant apps, featuring music syncing and individual segment color control. The easy-to-install Cync Dynamic Effects Café Lights come with reinforced eyeholes to reliably hang from rope, wire, or hooks.

Also new for 2025 are redesigned Cync Dynamic Effects Outdoor Light Strips. These new thinner, more flexible strips enable users to create their wall and lawn using the included stakes and grid templates. Café lights be available in March. The 24-foot product will start at $39.99, and the 48-foot version will cost $69.99. The outdoor light strips will be available in April in 16-foot for $79.99 and 32-foot for $129.99.

Cync Smart Keypad Dimmer and Smart Paddle Dimmer

The new Cync Smart Keypad Dimmer joins a redesigned family of GE smart switches. The keypad dimmer includes two programmable buttons making scene and group control available at the touch of a button. The new Cync Smart Paddle Dimmer provides a broad, smooth dimming range via the slider on the side of the switch and matches traditional paddle-style switches.

The entire family has been enhanced to make converting traditional circuits to smart lighting easier and more affordable. One Cync smart switch on a circuit makes the entire circuit smart-no need for companion smart switches or additional smart switches. The inclusion of the traveler wire enables three-way connectivity without Wi-Fi enabled. Plus, when paired with Cync smart bulbs, the bulbs will respond to voice commands and maintain schedules even when the switch is turned off. Compatible with the Cync app, Savant app and Matter, these switches provide smart control over traditional bulbs.

The Cync Smart Keypad Dimmer will be $44.99, and the Smart Paddle Dimmer switches will be $25.99 and both will be available in March. The rest of the family will roll out later this year.

GE Smart Lighting and Shading for Professionals

New for 2025 are GE-branded smart lighting and easy-to-install shades designed specifically for the professional installer residential channel. GE Proseo lighting and shades synthesize the brand recognition and trust of GE with the prowess of Savant's luxury-smart home control. The initial portfolio includes smart shades, keypads, and panelized lighting.

Beautiful and energy efficient, Proseo lighting will enable the personalized ambiance traditional lighting can't replicate. Together with the Savant app, the family of keypads and dimmers deliver exceptional light quality and extraordinary flexibility to create the perfect vibe in any space.

Stunning and sleek, Proseo shades will combine modern architectural aesthetics, performance fabrics and unmatched control interface options to complement any luxury space. Versatile hardware options conceal unsightly wires and screws for a streamlined look that blends with the architecture and complements the growing demand for window walls, floor-to-ceiling corner windows, and more.



Proseo products are available through Savant's network of smart home professionals. A Proseo switch starter kit will retail for $99 and individual switches will range from $30 to $60. Shades are custom and priced as such.

Savant Smart Budget Upgrades Home

The trend towards the electrification of homes for energy savings and harmful emission reduction continues to intensify. Today, to add an EV charger, electric appliances, etc., millions of homeowners will need an expensive electric utility company service upgrade that could cost in the tens of thousands of dollars.

Savant Smart Budget is an affordable alternative that requires installation by a licensed electrician. The solution consists of Savant Power Modules that can be added into an existing electrical panel, as well as software that regulates the power output of the electrical panel, so the demand never exceeds a home's capacity. Homeowners interact with Smart Budget through Savant's award-winning app and, whether on-demand or on a schedule, they can easily prioritize how and when power is used in the home by monitoring live consumption, shedding unnecessary loads, and balancing usage within a limited electrical service.

Savant Smart Budget starts at $1,500 and will be available in Q2 2025 through Savant's network of smart home and energy professionals.

For images and additional information regarding these announcements, click here .

About

Savant

Headquartered in Massachusetts, Savant Systems, Inc., is a global leader in smart home, intelligent lighting and energy solutions for consumers, businesses, utility companies and more. Along with GE Lighting, a Savant company and Savant Power, Savant Systems, Inc. offers the most diverse portfolio of DIY and professionally installed smart products available at thousands of leading retail stores and through a network of authorized integrators. Engineered to customize any space, Savant's innovative solutions unite all the vital pillars of any connected environment – climate, lighting, entertainment, security, and energy – together into a premier integrated experience controlled by intuitive award-winning software for iOS and Android. Learn more at

savant .

About GE Lighting, a Savant company

Headquartered at historic NELA Park in East Cleveland, Ohio, our roots date back nearly 130 years to Thomas Edison and the invention of the world's first light bulb. Today, as part of Savant Systems Inc. we're bringing the future to light by ensuring brighter lives and a more sustainable world through innovation and energy efficiency in lamps, switches, fixtures and so much more. We're also unleashing the ultimate personalized living experience through a growing suite of smart home products that help consumers connect with confidence and experience the comfort, quality and security for which GE branded products are known. Learn more at

gelighting .

GE is a registered trademark of General Electric Company. Used under trademark license.

Media Contact

Ben Sabol

SVP, Marketing & Communications

216.233.9062

SOURCE Savant Systems, Inc