Aptitude Secures $10M+ To Accelerate Development Of Point-Of-Care And Over-The-Counter CT/NG/TV STI Test On Metrix® Platform

Metrix test and the Metrix COVID/Flu multiplex test is currently under review. This grant will enable Aptitude to add detection capabilities for three major sexually transmitted infections in a single test - Chlamydia trachomatis (CT), Neisseria gonorrhoeae (NG), and Trichomonas vaginalis (TV).

"Chlamydia, gonorrhea, and trichomoniasis can be cured if they are properly diagnosed. Unfortunately, the existing molecular tests are just too complex and too costly to reach the vast majority of the 350 million people annually infected," said Scott Ferguson, PhD, CEO of Aptitude. "We built Metrix to transform the accessibility of molecular diagnostics, and with the foundation's funding support we are poised to achieve a major impact globally."

"Our commitment is to make this technology accessible to those who need it most," added Kevin Nichols, PhD, VP of Strategic Initiatives at Aptitude. "By focusing on both clinical excellence and manufacturing efficiency, we're building a sustainable path to provide affordable testing in all markets."

Aptitude is dedicated to democratizing diagnostics through innovative, accessible testing solutions. The company's Metrix platform enables accurate, user-friendly testing for multiple conditions in both clinical and at-home settings.

