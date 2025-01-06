CHERYL WHITE SELECTED AS TOP NEW BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT EXPERT & CEO OF THE YEAR BY IAOTP

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cheryl White honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honored at their annual awards gala this December in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Cheryl White, President of National Access Design LLC, was recently selected as Top New Business Development Expert & CEO of the Year 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements./award-galaWith more than two decades of experience in the industry, Cheryl White has certainly proven herself as an expert in her field. Ms. White is a dynamic, results-driven leader serving as the President of National Access Design, LLC, a certified woman-owned small business specializing in the design and manufacturing of swing doors, strip doors, freezer blast cell doors, industrial curtains, and dock seals. In addition, they distribute air curtains, sectional doors, fiberglass doors, and dock equipment. With over 100 years of combined industry experience, their dedicated team is committed to delivering superior product quality, exceptional customer service, and the flexibility only a small business can provide. This unique combination has fueled the company's impressive growth and reputation as a trusted leader in the industry. National Access Design proudly serves clients across diverse industries, including retail, healthcare, and manufacturing. Renowned for its commitment to quality and transparency, the company provides Health Product Declarations and NSF-certified products, emphasizing its dedication to safety, environmental responsibility, and regulatory compliance.Ms. White's impressive career journey includes a decade-long tenure as the National Sales Manager for Custom Quality Products, where she made significant contributions and honed her leadership skills.Cheryl's areas of expertise include but are not limited to new business development, sales management, marketing strategy, strategic planning, account management, negotiation, customer service, management, and purchasing.Before embarking on her career path, Cheryl obtained a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing Management from the University of Cincinnati Carl H. Linder College of Business.Throughout her illustrious career, Cheryl White has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. This year she will be considered for the Empowered Woman Award and to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the magnificent Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas in December 2025. Additionally, Cheryl was inducted into Marquis Who's Who Biographical Registry.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Cheryl White for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. Cheryl is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."For more information, please visit: /About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals worldwide the recognition and credibility they deserve and have helped build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be one of a kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For more information on IAOTP, please visit:

Stephanie Cirami

IAOTP

+1 2126344427

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.