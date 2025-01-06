Optical Sensors Market To Worth USD 59.11 Billion By 2032, Driving Advancements In Technologies And Industries | Research By SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The rapid adoption of IoT devices and 4.0 technologies is driving the demand for optical sensors across various industries. Austin, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Size & Growth Insights: According to the SNS Insider,“The Optical Sensors Market Size was valued at USD 23.01 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 59.11 Billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 11.1% over the forecast period 2024-2032.” Optical sensors are fostering innovation across industries through a wide range of applications. The Optical Sensors Market is experiencing significant growth, driven by technological advancements and the increasing demand for automation across industries.In manufacturing, optical sensors account for over 50% of sensor applications, playing a key role in object detection, position sensing, and quality inspection. In consumer electronics, 60% of smartphones incorporate optical sensors for features like cameras and screen brightness adjustments. Additionally, these sensors are integral to advanced driver assistance systems and biomedical applications, including vital sign monitoring and non-invasive diagnostics, underscoring their expanding role and substantial market potential across diverse industries. Industry 4.0 and Smart Manufacturing Is Driving the Adoption of Optical Sensors For Enhanced Operational Efficiency In Industrial Automation Optical sensors play a critical role in object detection, position sensing, and quality control. With around 80% of manufacturers aiming to automate processes to boost efficiency and address workforce shortages, the demand for optical sensors is surging. Furthermore, the growing integration of the Internet of Things is accelerating the need for advanced sensing technologies to enable real-time data processing and smart systems. Increased adoption in automotive, healthcare, and consumer electronics sectors is further propelling market growth. Get a Sample Report of Optical Sensors Market Forecast @ Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

ams-OSRAM AG (ams TOSA Modules, ams PIN Photodiodes)

Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC (onsemi) (onsemi Photodiodes, onsemi Phototransistors)

TOSHIBA CORPORATION (Toshiba Photodiodes, Toshiba Phototransistors)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (Texas Instruments Photodiodes, Texas Instruments Phototransistors)

Renesas Electronics Corporation (Renesas Photodiodes, Renesas Phototransistors)

ROHM CO., LTD (ROHM Photodiodes, ROHM Phototransistors)

STMicroelectronics (STMicroelectronics Photodiodes, STMicroelectronics Phototransistors)

Rockwell Automation (Rockwell Automation Optical Sensors, Rockwell Automation Machine Vision Systems)

SICK AG (SICK Optical Sensors, SICK Machine Vision Systems)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (Vishay Photodiodes, Vishay Phototransistors)

Honeywell International Inc. (Honeywell Optical Sensors, Honeywell Machine Vision Systems)

ifm electronic gmbh (ifm Optical Sensors, ifm Machine Vision Systems)

KEYENCE CORPORATION (KEYENCE Optical Sensors, KEYENCE Machine Vision Systems)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (Cisco Optical Sensors, Cisco Machine Vision Systems)

Amphenol Corporation (Amphenol Optical Sensors, Amphenol Fiber Optic Components)

TE Connectivity (TE Connectivity Optical Sensors, TE Connectivity Fiber Optic Components)

Hamamatsu Photonics (Hamamatsu Photodiodes, Hamamatsu Photomultiplier Tubes)

Broadcom (Broadcom Optical Sensors, Broadcom Fiber Optic Components) Leuze Electronics Pvt. Ltd. (Leuze Optical Sensors, Leuze Machine Vision Systems) . Optical Sensors Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 23.01 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 59.11 Billion CAGR CAGR of 11.1% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation . By Type (Extrinsic Sensor, Intrinsic Sensor)

. By Sensor Type (Fiber Optic Sensor, Photoelectric Sensor, Optical Temperature Sensors, Biomedical Sensors, Displacement & Position Sensors, Point Sensors, Others)

. By Application Type (Pressure & Strain Sensing, Temperature Sensing, Geological Survey, Biometric, Others)

. By End-use (Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Energy & Utility, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Manufacturing, Others) Key Drivers . Surging Demand for Optical Sensors in the Era of Industry 4.0 and Automation.

. Driving Innovation: The Expanding Role of Optical Sensors in Consumer Electronics and Automotive Safety.

Segment Analysis: Key Segmentation Affecting the Market Growth

By Application Type

In 2023, biometric applications led the market, driven by the integration of biometric sensors in contactless payment cards, allowing secure transaction verification through fingerprints. As contactless payments grow globally, the demand for biometric optical sensors is expected to rise.

Additionally, the temperature sensing application market is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 13.52%. Advances in materials science and optical technology are enhancing sensor sensitivity, making temperature sensors crucial for IoT, smart networks, and applications in residential automation, industrial control, and healthcare.

By Sensor Type

In 2023, optical temperature sensors dominated the market, fueled by the growing adoption of Industrial Internet of Things technologies and smart manufacturing. Accurate temperature monitoring is crucial for ensuring operational efficiency and preventing failures in both renewable energy and traditional power generation, driving demand in these sectors. Additionally, the biomedical sensors segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 13.37% during the forecast period. These sensors are essential in healthcare, converting non-electrical measurements into detectable electrical signals, which enhance medical diagnostics and patient monitoring.

Asia Pacific Leads Market Growth, North America Follows with Strong Adoption of Optical Sensors

Asia Pacific led the optical sensors market in 2023, holding a 39% market share, fueled by the region's growth in automotive sales and technological advancements in consumer electronics. The increasing demand for smartphones, tablets, PCs, and smartwatches, coupled with a rise in biometric payment adoption, is driving the market. Approximately 70% of consumers in the region prefer biometric authentication methods.

North America is set to experience the fastest CAGR of 13.09% from 2024 to 2032, driven by the increasing adoption of smartphones, electric vehicles, and smart home technologies. The rising focus on road safety and government initiatives to reduce accidents are accelerating the demand for optical sensors in Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) and vehicle safety technologies.

Recent Development



Mar, 2024 – SoftBank and Toshiba Digital Solutions have successfully demonstrated the integration of Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) with optical wireless communications, advancing towards urban QKD networks that combine optical wireless and optical fiber technologies for Beyond5G/6G applications.

May 2024 – ams Osram has sold its passive optical components business to Focuslight Technologies for €45 million as part of a strategic restructuring. The deal is aimed at focusing ams Osram's operations on intelligent sensor and emitter devices, with the transaction expected to complete by September 2024, pending shareholder and regulatory approvals. August, 2024 – Renesas Electronics has launched the RRH62000, an ultra-compact multi-sensor module for indoor air quality monitoring, integrating particle detection, volatile organic compounds, and harmful gases. The module features an embedded microcontroller for intelligent sensor management, making it ideal for air purifiers, smoke detectors, HVAC systems, and smart home applications.

T able o f Contents - Major Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Wafer Production Volumes, by Region (2023)

5.2 Chip Design Trends (Historic and Future)

5.3Fab Capacity Utilization (2023)

5.4 Supply Chain Metrics

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Optical Sensors Market Segmentation, by Application Type

8. Optical Sensors Market Segmentation, by End-use

9. Optical Sensors Market Segmentation, by Sensor Type

10. Optical Sensors Market Segmentation, by Type

11. Regional Analysis

12. Company Profiles

13. Use Cases and Best Practices

14. Conclusion

