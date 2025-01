Ruggon Unveils VORTEX Vehicle Mount Computer With AI-Enhanced, SATCOM-Ready

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Featuring configurable SKU, VORTEX provides flexibility for various connectivity needs. The solution supports Satellite, 5G, WiFi 7 ensuring reliable communications in remote or high-mobility scenarios. It also allows for enhanced applications in monitoring, tracking, and smart surveillance. The solution of AI-driven features such as the Driver Monitoring System (DMS) and BSIS, equipped with facial recognition technology, delivers an added layer of safety for drivers and passengers.

Designed for ease of use and quick adaptability, VORTEX offers a flexible I/O orientation that simplifies installation, even in limited spaces. The battery pack is positioned on the side for easy access and replacement; Additionally, its unique mounting system allows for quick release without the need for cable disconnection, streamlining vehicle maintenance and minimizing downtime.

RuggON's collaborative approach integrates technologies from industry leaders, including Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), satellite communications, and Terminal Operating Systems (TOS). These partnerships enhance VORTEX's functionality, making it an ideal choice for industries looking to optimize operational efficiency.

"RuggON's focus has always been on delivering solutions that provide unmatched performance, durability, and versatility," said Sean Lee, VP of Strategy and Business Development at RuggON. "With the launch of VORTEX, we've created a product that can withstand the toughest environments, empowering our customers across industries to achieve operational excellence with confidence."

VORTEX is built to meet the specific needs of diverse sectors, including logistics, where it enhances warehouse efficiency with robust computing solutions for forklifts and inventory management; ports, where it optimizes operations with reliable vehicle mount computing for prime movers and container handlers; agriculture, where it increases productivity on harvesters and tractors through real-time data access and control; and mining, where it supports advanced fleet management applications on mining trucks, boosting efficiency and safety.

