Jordanian doctor releases after detention by Israel during Gaza medical mission

(MENAFN) A Jordanian doctor who was detained by Israel while traveling to war-torn Gaza as part of a medical rescue mission has been released, according to Jordanian authorities.



The release of Jordanian physician Abdullah Balawi, who was detained last December while trying to enter the Gaza Strip on a medical relief mission, was confirmed by the Jordanian Foreign in a statement on Sunday.



According to the statement, Jordan was making "intensive efforts" to secure Balawi's release through the kingdom's embassy in Tel Aviv.



According to the statement, an official from the Jordanian Embassy was present when the doctor was turned over to Jordan at the Sheikh Hussein Bridge crossing.



It further stated that the embassy in Tel Aviv and the Foreign Ministry's operations center were monitoring Balawi's imprisonment every day, notified the Israeli side that the Israeli charges against the Jordanian physician were denied, and called for his immediate release.



