Hikma Provides Emergency Medicine Shipment To Syria

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Hikma Pharmaceuticals on Tuesday announced that it had donated an emergency shipment of medicines worth $1 million, as part of an aid convoy dispatched to Syria under Royal directives, coordinated through the Jordanian Hashemite Charity Organisation.

The shipment includes "various and necessary" medicines, such as anti-infective drugs, painkillers and other medications given orally or in hospitals, it said in a statement.

The donation underscores Hikma's ongoing commitment to boosting its humanitarian contributions to "brotherly" communities during hardships, it added.