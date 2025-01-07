Jordan Denounces Israel Over 'False' Maps Encroaching On Regional Sovereignty

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordan on Tuesday condemned the publication of maps by official Israeli social accounts that falsely depict "historic Israel," including areas within Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, and the occupied Palestinian territories.

The maps were shared alongside "inflammatory" remarks from Israel's far-right finance minister, who advocated for the annexation of the West and the establishment of settlements in Gaza, according to a Foreign statement.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Sufian Qudah reiterated Jordan's "unequivocal" rejection of such actions, describing them as a blatant attempt to undermine Palestinians' legitimate rights to establish an independent and sovereign state based on the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

“These inflammatory actions and baseless claims, promoted by extremists within the Israeli government, perpetuate violence and instability,” Qudah said.

“These claims constitute a "flagrant" violation of international law and norms, necessitating a strong international response to condemn and counter their repercussions for regional security and stability.”

Qudah urged Israel to immediately cease its "provocative" actions and inflammatory rhetoric, warning that such behaviour exacerbates tensions and threatens international peace.