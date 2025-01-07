Deputising For King, Faraya Attends Midnight Mass Of Eastern Christians In Bethlehem
(MENAFN- Jordan Times)
AMMAN - Deputising for his majesty King Abdullah, Interior Minister Mazen Faraya attended the Midnight Mass for Christmas according to the Eastern Christian calendar at the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem.
