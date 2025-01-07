PSD Completes Over 100,000 Technical Criminal Reports In 2024

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Laboratory and Criminal Evidence Administration at the Public Security Directorate (PSD) completed over 100,000 technical criminal reports in 2024, according to its director Nayef Zyoud.

Zyoud stressed the "remarkable" advancements made under the leadership of King Abdullah, positioning the administration as "one of the most efficient, capable and credible forensic bodies globally."

In an interview with Amman FM, he highlighted that Jordan's commitment to public safety dates back to 1965, when the country established its first criminal evidence laboratory, reflecting the Kingdom's longstanding dedication to securing its citizens through scientifically-grounded security and legal frameworks.

Zyoud noted that the administration plays a pivotal role in "reconstructing investigative cases based on scientific evidence" and provides technical reports with "high technical efficiency," which are the basis of judicial rulings.

Regarding its work mechanism, Zyoud outlined two main areas of focus, where the first pertains to criminal investigations, while the other is based on public safety and civil protection.

The operations are carried out in cooperation with other competent security units and relevant official authorities to test and analyse hazardous materials, and issue permits to license and allow their use.

Zyoud referred to the "strategic" partnership with other PSD-affiliated departments, aimed at preventing crimes, solving cases and apprehending suspects.

He said that the administration-affiliated crime scene department has "highly efficient" teams spread across 23 field divisions, which work to study the crime scene, collect and analyse samples.

To support its work, the administration maintains 13 technical, chemical and biological laboratories and its experts carry out sample processing operations, he said.

He also referred to the administration-affiliated Forensic Sciences Training Centre, which offers 60 courses in relevant fields.