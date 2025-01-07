Lawmakers Continue Deliberations Over Draft Budget Law For FY25

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - For the second consecutive day, the Lower House continued deliberating over the draft general budget law for fiscal year 2025 during a session held on Tuesday, chaired by Speaker Ahmed Safadi.

The session, partially chaired by First Deputy Speaker Mustafa Khasawneh, was attended by Prime Jafar Hassan and other officials, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

On December 9, the Chamber referred the draft law to the Finance Committee, which has since reviewed it in coordination with various ministries, government entities, and institutions.

The MPs described the general budget as a roadmap for achieving national economic stability and meeting citizens' aspirations.

They also stressed the need for the budget to serve as a tool for increasing investment and fostering partnerships with the private sector to attract and expand investments and reduce unemployment.

The lawmakers also expressed appreciation for the government's field performance and key economic decisions, especially those aimed at easing the burden on citizens, such as vehicle licensing and registration exemptions for electric vehicles, as well as penalties.

During the deliberations, the MPs called for a reduction in the tax burden on middle- and low-income earners, alongside an accelerated push for the implementation of the national carrier project.

They also underscored the importance of fully utilising Jordan's natural resources and eliminating obstacles for both local and foreign investors.

The deputies also called for the development of a comprehensive long-term national plan to reduce debt and deficits.

The MPs also proposed the introduction of a progressive income tax bylaw, alongside a gradual shift away from sales taxes.

The lawmakers also urged measures to bolster medical tourism, including facilitating visa issuance and balancing security requirements with investment opportunities.

They also called for amendments to the budget law to enable the Lower House to add items to the budget, rather than solely reducing expenditures.

The MPs also requested the results of the upcoming population census from the Department of Statistics and the preparation of neutral, scientific studies to offer practical solutions for addressing household income and reducing poverty.

The deputies also called for replacing foreign labour with Jordanian workers to conserve foreign currency reserves and create job opportunities.

They also highlighted the importance of extending grants and loans for small projects across all governorates, improving health services, and supporting the agricultural and livestock sectors through soft loans for farmers, as well as the promotion of modern irrigation and protected agriculture systems.