Education Minister Highlights Digital Innovation, Inclusion At ALECSO Conference

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - of Education and Chairman of the Jordan National Commission for Education, Culture and Science Azmi Mahafza stressed the transformative power of education in driving social and economic development.

In his remarks at the 14th ALECSO of Arab Ministers of Education in Doha, held under the theme“Inclusive Education and Empowering Teachers: A Strategic Vision for Education in the Arab World,” Mahafza pointed out that achieving the fourth Sustainable Development Goal (SDG 4), which focuses on ensuring inclusive, equitable, and quality education, is not only a responsibility to current generations but also a vital investment in the future of the Arab world.

Mahafza reiterated Jordan's commitment to SDG 4 and underscored the country's proactive approach in addressing key issues crucial to reshaping education in the region.

"Jordan recognises that digital education and technological innovation are essential for achieving comprehensive and sustainable education," he said, referring to the Kingdom's Darsak platform, a digital initiative designed to ensure equal access to educational resources and support continuous learning for students.

The minister also highlighted the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in education systems to personalise learning experiences, improve outcomes and bridge educational gaps.

Recognising the pivotal role of educators in shaping the future, Mahafza outlined the ministry's goal to train over 80 per cent of Jordan's teachers in both educational and technological skills over the next five years.

The Ed Tech programme is enhancing teachers' ability to incorporate technology into classrooms, fostering more dynamic interactions with students, he explained.

Also, specialised training programmes are equipping educators with the skills to cultivate critical and creative thinking among students, preparing them to tackle future global challenges, the minister noted.

Emphasising the importance of inclusive education, Mahafza said that Jordan is committed to creating flexible learning environments and curricula that meet the diverse needs of all students, including those with disabilities.

He stressed that the conference serves as a vital platform for Arab nations to collaborate and develop strategies for delivering high-quality, inclusive education.

In conclusion, the minister reaffirmed Jordan's commitment to promoting innovative educational practices and empowering teachers to help students become "agents of change" in an ever-evolving world of Form

Bottom of Form