Army Foils Drug Smuggling Attempt Using Drone On Western Frontier

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Southern Military Zone on Tuesday thwarted a drug smuggling attempt involving a drone along its western frontier within its area of responsibility.

The Border Guards, in cooperation with military security agencies and the Anti-Narcotics Department, applied the rules of engagement after detecting and tracking the drone, which was dealt with and brought down inside Jordanian territory, according to a military source from the General Command of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab (JAF).

An army statement stressed that JAF remains committed to utilising its various capabilities and resources to prevent all forms of infiltration and smuggling, ensuring the security and stability of the Kingdom.