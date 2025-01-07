RSS, Yale University's Center For Green Chemistry, Green Engineering Sign Statement Of Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Royal Scientific Society (RSS) and Yale University's Center for Green Chemistry and Green Engineering on Tuesday signed a Statement of Cooperation (SOC) to boost collaboration in green chemistry.

Vice President of RSS Rafat Assi and Paul Anastas, the centre's director and founder of green chemistry, signed the SOC, according to a RSS statement.

The statement focuses on joint projects in green chemistry and environmental sustainability, including chemical safety, the use of recycled raw materials in chemical processes, and the of biodegradable products.

It also facilitates researcher exchanges between the two institutions, the statement said.

The SOC includes spreading green chemistry principles and applications across the region through conferences, meetings, and collaborative projects.

The signing was part of a scientific event organised by RSS on green chemistry and its role in industrial development.

The event featured a seminar about green chemistry principles delivered by Paul Anastas and attended by former ministers, university presidents, and specialists in chemistry and chemical industries.

This event is part of the Green Chemistry Project, implemented by RSS in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment, Yale University, and the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO), with support from the Global Environment Facility.

The project aims to promote green transition in Jordan's industrial sector by supporting green chemistry entrepreneurship and replacing hazardous chemicals with safer and sustainable alternatives to boost the value of the Jordanian industry.

These efforts align with Jordan's Economic Modernisation Vision and aim to enhance the competitiveness of the Jordanian industry.