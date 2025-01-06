Bitget X BIO Carnival: A Share Of 86,000 BIO

(MENAFN- Chainwire) Victoria, Seychelles, January 7th, 2025, Chainwire

Bitget , the leading exchange and Web3 platform, is excited to launch the Bitget x BIO Carnival , offering participants the opportunity to share a total of 86,000 BIO tokens. This initiative highlights Bitget's commitment to promoting innovative blockchain projects that drive meaningful change in the biotech sector.

BIO is an open for biotech acceleration, directing funding to the most promising early-stage scientific endeavors. By leveraging its unique protocol, BIO enables patients, scientists, and biotech innovators to collectively fund, build, and own tokenized biotech portfolios. The BIO protocol fosters funding, incentives, and liquidity, catalyzing an on-chain scientific economy.

Activity 1: PoolX – Lock BIO to Earn BIO Airdrops



Locking Period: January 4, 2025, 06:00 (UTC) – January 14, 2025, 06:00 (UTC) Total Airdrop Pool: 54,000 BIO

Participants can lock their BIO tokens during the PoolX event to receive airdrops. The campaign accommodates both large-scale and small-scale participants, with locking limits from 6 BIO to 600,000 BIO . Participants' rewards will be determined by their proportional contributions to the total locked pool.

Activity 2: CandyBomb – Deposit to Earn BIO Airdrops



Promotion Period: January 4, 2025, 06:00 (UTC) – January 11, 2025, 06:00 (UTC) Total Airdrop Pool: 32,000 BIO

Participants can join the CandyBomb promotion by depositing BIO tokens and increasing their futures trading volume. Airdrop rewards are calculated based on BIO net deposits and trading activities.

This initiative aligns with Bitget's efforts to engage its user base through interactive promotions and reward mechanisms, enhancing the trading experience for its community. Bitget x BIO Carnival shows the exchange's agile approach to adopting trending tokens and its ability to cater to the evolving preferences of the crypto market.

For more details, users can visit here.

