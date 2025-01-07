Inland Port In Mafraq To Drive Economic Development Near Syrian Border

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Plans for establishing an inland in the King Hussein Bin Talal Development Area have advanced significantly, with the overseeing committee granting approval after updated studies were completed by relevant authorities.

Director General of the Mafraq Development Corporation Liza Dughmi said on Tuesday that the project's scope has been expanded to include supporting Syria's reconstruction efforts, according to Al Mamlaka TV.

“The inland port will be promoted as a major opportunity in the coming period, targeting both local and international investors,” Dughmi said.

Strategically located near the Syrian border, the King Hussein Bin Talal Development Area is poised to become a logistics hub, offering shipping, storage, and other critical services needed for Syria's rebuilding process, Mamlaka TV reported.

The area's established industrial base further strengthens its potential as a key driver of economic growth in the region.