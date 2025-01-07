Al Jazeera Controversy In Palestine: A Balancing Act Between Media Freedom And Professional Ethics

(MENAFN- Palestine News ) Bethlehem - Special Report by Munjed Jado, Editor-in-Chief of PNN

The Palestinian Authority's recent decision to shut down Al Jazeera and block its platforms in Palestine has sparked heated debate over the channel's professionalism and ethics. Al Jazeera, a Qatari network with a global reach, has long been a significant player in covering news across Palestine, the Arab world, and beyond, supported by billions of dollars in funding.

In its pursuit of objective journalism, PNN sought insights from media experts in Palestine and the Arab world to evaluate Al Jazeera's reporting on Palestine. This investigative report sheds light on the channel's strengths and flaws, as observed by seasoned professionals.

A Dual Personality: Field Reporting vs. Editorial Line

Renowned journalist Daoud Kuttab highlighted Al Jazeera's exceptional field reporting on Palestine, lauding its journalists for their bravery and dedication.“Their on-ground teams have provided unparalleled coverage of the Israeli aggression against Palestinians, often at great personal risk,” Kuttab noted.

However, he pointed out a glaring contradiction between the channel's fieldwork and its editorial stance. "While the reporters are professional and courageous, the editorial line often betrays a pre-set political agenda," Kuttab explained, urging transparency in editorial policies. He argued against censorship, suggesting instead that stakeholders engage critically with the channel to mitigate biases without resorting to bans.

Sharp Criticism from the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate

Mohammed Abd al-Nabi Lahham, Chair of the Freedom Committee in the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate, accused Al Jazeera of abandoning journalistic ethics in favour of political activism. "The channel is no longer just a news platform but an active player in promoting the agenda of the Muslim Brotherhood," Lahham said in an interview with PNN.

He criticised Al Jazeera for producing biased reports and engaging in inflammatory storytelling, particularly in its Qatar-based newsroom. "Their reports blatantly favour one faction over another, fueling division rather than fostering dialogue," he added.

Lahham also condemned the channel's use of dramatized sketches and artificial storytelling techniques, describing them as a“disgrace to professional media.” He argued that these portrayals undermine trust in journalism and deepen societal divisions.

Ignoring Local Laws and Institutions

The syndicate further criticised Al Jazeera for its disregard of Palestinian laws and institutions. "The channel avoids engaging with the Journalists Syndicate or acknowledging its efforts to protect press freedom, even amidst violent crackdowns on journalists," Lahham said.

He questioned whether Al Jazeera would exhibit similar behaviour in Qatar, where media regulations are strictly enforced. "Respecting local laws and cultural norms is non-negotiable for any foreign media outlet operating in Palestine," he insisted.

Calls for Accountability

Media trainer Walid Batrawi suggested a more constructive approach to addressing Al Jazeera's perceived shortcomings.“Instead of shutting it down, authorities should compile evidence of professional misconduct and present it to the channel,” Batrawi said.

He highlighted a specific incident where Al Jazeera allegedly used AI-generated images to depict Palestinian security forces in a negative light.“Such manipulations erode trust in journalism and must be addressed through dialogue and evidence-based critique,” he added.

Striking a Balance

As debates continue, experts agree that shutting down Al Jazeera is not the solution. While the channel has played a pivotal role in amplifying Palestinian voices, its perceived biases and ethical lapses demand scrutiny. The challenge lies in fostering accountability while upholding media freedoms-a delicate balancing act in a politically charged landscape.





The Palestinian Journalists Syndicate remains committed to promoting ethical journalism and safeguarding press freedoms, urging all media outlets, including Al Jazeera, to adhere to professional standards and respect the social fabric of Palestine.

On the issue of Al Jazeera allegedly employing tools of sensationalism and incitement, media trainer Batrawi explains that the concepts of sensationalism and news incitement are based on presenting something new, intriguing, or unusual, such as an invention or an unprecedented event. Sensationalism, in this context, refers to creating interest rather than provoking aggressive tendencies or instincts. Incitement, on the other hand, is about influencing public opinion to provoke an action or reaction based on news content. For example, advertising persuades consumers to purchase a product.

Regarding news on conflicts, such as recent events in Jenin refugee camp, Batrawi emphasises that the role of media should be to report accurately without exaggeration, distortion, omission, or unverified content. Unfortunately, such practices have occurred in Jenin. Incitement, he notes, lies in presenting a single narrative by featuring individuals who repeat the same version of events.

Batrawi also criticised Al Jazeera's interview approach, particularly the interruption of the Palestinian security spokesperson. He argued that any guest has the right to refuse an interview if not informed about other participants beforehand. It is a fundamental professional requirement for any media outlet to notify their guests about fellow panellists, either before or during the interview. The lack of such notification during the interview process with the security spokesperson reflected a professional lapse.

Dramatised Scenes: A Model of Bias?

Mohammad Lahham, Chairman of the Freedoms Committee at the Palestinian Journalists' Syndicate, expressed concerns about Al Jazeera's use of dramatised scenes. These productions, which require months of planning and execution, suggest a deliberate strategy to harm the Palestinian Authority, Fatah, and other factions under the umbrella of the Palestinian Liberation Organisation (PLO). Lahham described such practices as a blatant attack on Fatah through reports and theatrical sketches, reflecting a new and disturbing trend in news media.

While dramatic sketches can serve as a tool for criticism, Lahham warned that they may cross ethical boundaries, turning into means of incitement-a practice he deemed unacceptable.

The Balance Between Satire and Incitement

Widad Jarbou', a researcher in media freedoms at the Samir Kassir Foundation in Lebanon, highlighted Al Jazeera's significant role in covering the recent war on Gaza. The channel's continuous reporting on Israeli violations was a notable achievement. Regarding the internal issues in Jenin and its refugee camp, Jarbou' noted that Al Jazeera hosted guests representing both the Palestinian security forces and camp residents. This demonstrated a professional attempt to provide balanced coverage.

On the issue of dramatised content, Jarbou' explained that comedy and satire occupy a unique space in society, often serving as tools for critique. However, such creative expression must balance freedom with ethical integrity, especially when addressing sensitive political and social issues. Satire can become problematic when it shifts from a means of expression to a tool for incitement or hate speech.

Jarbou' emphasised the responsibility of journalists and media outlets in conflict reporting. Professionalism and ethics should guide their work to foster understanding and promote dialogue as an alternative to violence. Biased coverage, sensationalism, and incitement risk escalating tensions and undermining constructive discourse.

The Issue of Media Freedom

Jarbou' stressed that freedom of the press should be safeguarded by adhering to professional standards. This includes providing accurate, timely, and balanced news while avoiding rumours or misinformation. She criticised practices that propagate hate speech or treasonous rhetoric, noting that such behaviour exceeds the boundaries of free expression.

Experts agree that decisions to close or block media outlets, such as Al Jazeera, are not ideal solutions. A representative of Reporters Without Borders highlighted that authorities should address grievances through the judiciary rather than resorting to closure. Jarbou' added that such measures should be exceptions rather than the norm and must adhere to clear legal frameworks that respect human rights and freedom of expression. Excessive censorship could lead to self-censorship among journalists, harming press freedom and the country's reputation.

Daoud Kuttab, a veteran journalist, described the Palestinian government's suspension of Al Jazeera's operations as a multifaceted dilemma. While there are legitimate criticisms of the channel's editorial practices, including the use of artificial intelligence in coverage, Kuttab argued that the broader implications of such decisions must be carefully weighed. He suggested distinguishing between Al Jazeera's news division, which has contributed significantly to the Palestinian narrative, and its other programmes. Selective boycotts or targeted actions could have been a more balanced approach.

The Importance of Independent Palestinian Media

To counter narratives that may harm Palestinian interests, experts emphasised the need to develop strong, independent Palestinian media. Kuttab stressed the importance of supporting independent outlets by providing them with exclusive information and resources, enabling them to serve as credible sources for the public.

Media trainer Batrawi highlighted the dominance of partisan media in Palestine, a legacy of political factions publishing newspapers representing their ideologies. This trend continues today with modern platforms. He lamented that even Palestine's official television has become partisan, weakening its ability to compete with external media.

Jarbou' called for constructive dialogue among stakeholders to create alternative media narratives, allowing audiences to assess content critically. She stressed that public opinion should determine whether content is biased or inciteful.

Conclusion

The experts' perspectives reveal several key insights. While Al Jazeera has committed editorial errors, the decision to close its offices is unwarranted. Disputes should be resolved through dialogue and legal channels, with all parties acknowledging their mistakes. A constructive, unbiased media landscape is essential for fostering understanding and addressing complex issues professionally.