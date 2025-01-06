Boskalis Announces New 45,500 MT Subsea Rock Installation Vessel

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Papendrecht, 06 January 2025



Royal Boskalis B.V. (Boskalis) is excited to announce the latest addition to its versatile fleet: a groundbreaking subsea rock installation (SRI) vessel with a cargo capacity of 45,500 metric tons. This state-of-the-art vessel will stand as the largest SRI vessel in the industry, significantly bolstering Boskalis' position in this specialized niche market, which currently includes three existing SRI vessels. With the introduction of the 'Windpiper,' Boskalis will effectively double its capacity and thereby becomes the largest player in the industry. Scheduled for delivery in the first quarter of 2026, the 'Windpiper' is set to play an important role in facilitating the energy transition working on offshore wind projects. Her first projects are expected to be located in Northwest Europe.







The innovative 'Windpiper' is being developed by converting an existing new vessel under the expert supervision of Boskalis. With impressive dimensions of 227 meters in length and 40 meters in breadth, the powerful vessel boasts a total installed power exceeding 31,000 kW. In addition to its moonpool for the fall pipe installation, the vessel will feature an inclined fall pipe, crucial for the protection of offshore structures such as the foundations of offshore wind turbines. Equipped with seven thrusters and DP2 certification, the 'Windpiper' is specifically designed for optimal performance in challenging offshore conditions.

The vessel's substantial capacity, divided over two holds, makes it well-suited for projects with a long transit distance between the rock loading facilities and the project site, such as those along the North American East Coast, the Baltic Sea and the Southern North Sea. This large capacity minimizes the number of round trips required, ultimately leading to less emissions and lower costs per installed volume of rock. Additionally, with over hundred single-occupancy cabins, the vessel can comfortably accommodate client representatives alongside the onboard crew.

Boskalis has a strong track record in converting existing vessels to serve additional and/or new purposes. This sustainable approach not only extends the useful life of existing hulls but also offers significant advantages regarding the vessels' time to market. The cutting-edge design and capabilities of the 'Windpiper' will enable Boskalis to meet the increasing demands of its clients while upholding the highest standards of safety and environmental stewardship.

