Winter Storm Paralyzes UK: Heavy Snow Forces Airport Closures, Flights Cancellations And Power Outages

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Heavy snow and freezing rain across the UK led to massive disruptions on Sunday. Several major airports were forced to suspend flights and close runways while others faced delay. Several key roads within the country were also shut and several areas faced power outtages.

Manchester and Liverpool Airport both closed runways on Sunday morning due to heavy snow - but appeared poised to re-open“as quickly as possible”. The Leeds Bradford Airport was also forced to close its runways on Sunday morning and has not yet provided an update.

Meanwhile Birmingham Airport was forced to suspend operations for several hours overnight“for snow clearing and safety reasons”. Authorities however insisted that it would be“business as usual” on Sunday. Bristol Airport reopened at around 11:00 pm on Saturday but warned of ongoing delays because aircraft were out of position following flight cancellations.

Road and rail travel within the UK have also been affected with local authorities preemptively closing several routes over the weekend. Stranded vehicles and collisions have also caused disruption in some areas. Authorities have warned that up to 25cm of snow could affect roads in northern England.

Many train services were also cancelled on Sunday with the National Rail warning that the disruptions will continue into the working week. The line between Leeds and Halifax via Dewbury was closed in both directions.

Overnight snowfall also led to flooding and additional road closures in Hampshire. The Environment Agency has so far issued eight flood warnings across the River Taw and the River Torridge in Devon, the River Brue in Somerset and River Avon.

Large swathes of the country also faced outages over the weekend - with the National Grid stating that it was working to restore power across the Midlands, south-west England and South Wales.

(With inputs from agencies)