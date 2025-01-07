Man Changes Career Three Times From Navy Seal Sniper, Harvard Doctor To NASA Astronaut

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

A US man managed three impressive career changes going from Navy Seal, to doctor, to NASA astronaut., he did it all by the age of 37.

Dr. Jonny Kim first decided he wanted to join up to be a Navy Seal when he was just 16 and enlisted instead of going to college, much to the disappointment of his mother.

Yep, although he's more than made up for it since, Kim told NBC his mum 'cried' when he opted to join the military rather than go to college.

He explained:“She didn't like it very much. I think a lot of Asian Americans at least 20 years ago when I was going through this process just didn't really, weren't really comfortable with it.”

However, he stuck by his decision and became an elite Navy Seal team member after completing his training in Colorado and went on to complete 100 combat operations. He served as a Special Operation Combat Medic, a navigator, and a sniper – and if that isn't enough, he was also awarded Silver and Bronze Star with valor.

With an already impressive military career under his belt, Kim enrolled at the University of San Diego in 2021 to do a degree in Mathematics but says his experiences in warzones made him want to become a doctor.

So, just like that he went off to Harvard to become a physician and graduated from Harvard Medical School in 2016.

Not quite content with just helping people on a medical level, Kim then realized his ultimate goal was to 'serve humanity so he set his heart on becoming an astronaut.

And, as you can imagine from a fella as determined as capable as this, he was selected by NASA.



