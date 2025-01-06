Estuary Flow Expands Deployment Options With Private Deployments And BYOC Capabilities For Enhanced Enterprise Security And Flexibility

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Designed with enterprise needs, these deployment models address the growing demand for customizable, secure, and scalable data integration solutions in regulated industries such as finance, healthcare, and manufacturing.

Secure Data Processing in Private Environments

With Private Deployments, Estuary Flow operates entirely within a customer's private cloud environment, ensuring that sensitive data remains secure and compliant with the strictest regulatory requirements. Enterprises can now confidently integrate real-time data streams, knowing their operations are isolated from shared infrastructure.

BYOC deployments further this flexibility by allowing businesses to host Estuary Flow in their cloud provider. Whether on AWS, Google Cloud, Azure, or another cloud platform, BYOC ensures seamless integration with existing infrastructure, offering modern enterprises the agility and autonomy required.

A Game-Changer for Real-time and Batch Data Integration

Estuary Flow's support for Private Deployments and BYOC deployments further solidifies its position as the most versatile solution for data integration. Customers can now:



Enhance Security : Maintain complete control over data processing environments to meet enterprise-grade security and compliance standards.

Improve Performance : Leverage private infrastructure to reduce latency and optimize data throughput. Ensure Flexibility : Align deployments with specific business needs, cloud preferences, and cost optimization strategies.

"Our mission at Estuary is to provide the most secure, flexible, and efficient data movement solution on the market," said Daniel Palma , Head of Marketing at Estuary. "The addition of Private Deployments and BYOC deployments is a testament to our commitment to meeting enterprises where they are, helping them unlock the full potential of their data without compromising security or control."

Transform Your Data Strategy Today

Estuary Flow is already the platform for businesses seeking to unify streaming and batch data integration in a single, cohesive solution. With Private Deployments and BYOC capabilities, customers now have the tools to scale their real-time and batch data strategies while maintaining complete control over their environments.

Availability

The new deployment options are available immediately for all Estuary Flow customers. For more information on implementing Private Deployments or BYOC deployments, visit or contact our team at [email protected] .

About Estuary

Estuary Flow is the only data movement platform that bridges the gap between batch and real-time data integration at the petabyte scale. Enterprises leverage our zero-impact, agentless change data capture (CDC) data flows to replicate and synchronize data in real-time or batch, delivering unmatched flexibility to meet evolving operational and analytical needs.

Flow guarantees durability, low latency, and consistent data delivery while simplifying complex challenges like schema evolution-all with no coding required. With Flow, companies eliminate data silos, streamline workflows, and accelerate insights for AI and analytics. Whether syncing mission-critical data between databases, enabling streaming pipelines, or populating cloud data warehouses, Estuary Flow empowers enterprises to unlock the full potential of their data in a unified, cost-efficient platform.

