Bitget Launchpool Lists Sonic SVM (SONIC) BGB To Share 7,800,000 SONIC

Bitget , a leading exchange and Web3 platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of Sonic SVM (SONIC) on its Launchpool. This initiative allows eligible users to lock their BGB tokens and earn a share of 7,800,000 SONIC.

The locking period begins on January 7, 2025, at 12:00 (UTC) and concludes on January 10, 2025, at 12:00 (UTC). Participants can unlock their tokens at any time during the event, with their assets automatically returned to their spot accounts after the locking period ends.

Sonic SVM is the first Solana Virtual Machine (SVM) network extension tailored specifically for games and applications. Its infrastructure supports a Web3 TikTok-like app layer designed to onboard the next billion users. Sonic is built on the Sonic HyperGrid , a cutting-edge framework for orchestrating optimistic Solana rollups, ensuring scalability and enhanced functionality for Web3 ecosystems.

The campaign pool allocates 7,800,000 SONIC for distribution, with users able to participate by locking their BGB tokens. Locking limits vary by account level, with VIP0 capped at 10,000 BGB and VIP1 to VIP7 capped at 30,000 BGB. The minimum locking requirement for all participants is 5 BGB.

Airdrop distributions will occur hourly, based on a user's proportionate locked volume relative to the total locked BGB across all eligible participants. Hourly snapshots will determine allocation amounts, and participants can track their rewards in real-time. For instance, tokens locked at 10:46 AM will be calculated for rewards in the snapshot taken at 11:00 AM, with airdrops distributed at 12:00 PM.

