Qatar Financial Centre’s Digital Assets Lab forms strategic partnership

(MENAFN) Two major players within the Digital Assets Lab of the Qatar Centre (QFC), a leading financial and business hub in the region, have formed a strategic alliance aimed at accelerating the adoption of distributed ledger technologies (DLT) and digital assets across various industries.



SettleMint, a blockchain transformation company, and The Hashgraph Group (THG), a Swiss-based global business, venture capital, and technology firm, have partnered to enhance accessibility to DLT and promote its widespread adoption worldwide.



In September 2024, the Lab introduced its first cohort, consisting of 29 innovators, with the objective of offering them a robust ecosystem to develop, test, and commercialize advanced solutions that address industry challenges through digital assets and distributed ledger technologies.



The Lab was created to foster collaboration among startups, businesses, and researchers to produce innovative solutions, products, and services in the realm of digital assets and DLT.



The collaboration between SettleMint and THG marks a significant achievement for the Lab, showcasing its potential to influence the industry and make a substantial contribution to the Qatari market.

