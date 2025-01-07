Iran’s petrochemical shipments surge 32 percent

(MENAFN) The amount of Iran’s petrochemical shipments has surged 32 percent in the initial nine months of the present Iranian calendar year (March 20 - December 21, 2024), as compared to the exact mentioned period in the previous year, the chief of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) declared.



Foroud Asgari noted that 50.7 million tons of petrochemicals valued at USD19.7 billion have been shipped throughout the stated nine-month period of time, marking 33.25 percent development in weight annually.



As mentioned by chief head of Iran’s National Petrochemical Company (NPC), the petrochemical sector has an important part in encouraging Iran’s position in the global economy.



Hassan Abbaszadeh included in a message on the ceremony of the National Petrochemical Industry Day (December 8) “Today, this industry is not only the supplier of an important part of the domestic needs of the country, but with its powerful presence in the world markets, it plays a vital role in maintaining and improving Iran's position in the international economy.”



According to Iran’s seventh National Development Plan (2022-2027), the nation’s petrochemical output capacity is arranged to surge by eight percent to hit 130 million tons.

