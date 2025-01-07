Iran condemns detentions of citizens abroad, announces new agreement with Russia

(MENAFN) Iran's Foreign representative, Esmail Baqaei, criticized the detention of Iranian nationals in Italy and the United States, calling these driven actions masterminded by the United States.



During a weekly press briefing on Monday, Baqaei labeled the detentions as "a form of hostage-taking," insisting that the charges against the individuals were baseless. He condemned the use of judicial reasons to justify such arrests, calling it a violation of human rights.



“We call on these nations to ensure their ties with Iran are not swayed by the demands of external parties. We have been active in addressing this issue and have offered consular assistance to the Iranian citizen held in Italy,” he stated.



Baqaei also shared that Iran and Russia are poised to strengthen their strategic relationship with a broad cooperation agreement to be signed by their presidents in Moscow in mid-January.



"This agreement will cover diverse sectors such as trade, economy, energy, defense, security, and environmental cooperation," Baqaei remarked.



The deal, which was approved earlier in the year, expands on a 2001 treaty between the two countries that has been extended through 2026. The new agreement is designed to guide bilateral relations for the next two decades, underlining the growing ties between Tehran and Moscow despite substantial Western sanctions.

