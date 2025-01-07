Raj Kundra On Headlining Three Punjabi Films: Wanted To Do Something Entertaining For My Community

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 7 (IANS) Businessman Raj Kundra, who made his acting debut with 'Undertrial' (UT69), has reportedly signed a three deal with DB Digitainment and will be seen headlining Punjabi films.

He said that he wanted to do something truly entertaining for his Punjabi community.

The films, headlined by Raj Kundra, will have family genres, ranging from intense drama, action to light-hearted comedy.

On reaching out to Raj Kundra about the films, he said: "Yes, something exciting is brewing i wanted to do something truly entertaining for my Punjabi community. I can't reveal much just yet, but I promise it's going to be worth the wait.”

The details of Raj Kundra's films are still under wraps. News is the first of the three projects will be announced on the auspicious occasion of Lohri on January 13.

Last month, Raj and his actress wife Shilpa Shetty celebrated Christmas with Punjabi spirit

He shared a fun moment of himself performing Bhangra in the chilly temperatures, showcasing his vibrant spirit and love for tradition.

Raj took to his Instagram handle and posted a video featuring him, his wife Shilpa and their kids. In the clip, the family was seen enjoying the Christmas festive time with Santa Claus.

Sharing this fun-filled video, the businessman wrote in the caption,“Born into a Punjabi family, Christmas has always been a beautiful blend of traditions-laughter, love, and togetherness at its core. This year was no different, from Bhangra in -13°C to meeting Santa with the family. You can take us out from Punjab, but you'll never take the Punjabi out of us haha Merry Christmas ji #GratefulHeart #PunjabiSoul #FamilyFirst #ChristmasVibes.”

Raj and Shilpa have been married since 2009. The couple welcomed their son Viaan in 2012. The two then had a daughter named Samiksha through surrogacy in 2020.