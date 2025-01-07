Capitalization of Ukrainian agricultural holding firms made in last quarter of 2024 28.4 percent higher gains than last quarter in 2023

(MENAFN) In the last quarter of 2024, most Ukrainian agricultural firms showed an increase in capitalization via logistics developments and modification on the international agrarian markets, in addition to specific developments in the economic and fund conditions in Ukraine.



The relevant statement was stated by UkrAgroConsult, pointing to its own estimations, an Ukrinform journalist announced.



“Following the data and estimates of UkrAgroConsult, the total capitalization of agricultural holding companies (MHP, Kernel, Agroton, Astarta-Kyiv, AgroGeneration, Milkiland, IMC, KSG Agro, Ukrproduct, Agroliga) reached EUR 13,377.52 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, which is EUR 3,810.58 million (or 28.4%) higher compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 (EUR 9,566.94 million),” the report declared.



The major improvement elements were the improved economic lasting of the agricultural holding firms, the stability of shares markets, and the reinforcing of the exchange rate of currencies, in which stocks are traded.



Also, the logistics development and modifications on the international agrarian markets that affected the value of agricultural goods caused rising of capitalization.



MENAFN07012025000045016953ID1109061807