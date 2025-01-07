Uzbekistan strengthens its transport, trade ties with Iran

(MENAFN) Uzbekistan's Ambassador to Tehran, Fariddin Nasriev, held discussions with Ali Akbar Safaei, Iran's Deputy Minister of Transport and Urban Development and head of the Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO), to enhance regional and bilateral cooperation in transportation and transit.



The dialogue focused on boosting trade facilitation between the two nations, as reported by the PMO portal.



Key topics included optimizing multimodal transport routes connecting Uzbekistan and Iran through ports in northern and southern Iran.



The PMO reiterated its commitment to swiftly resolve challenges faced by Uzbek traders and businesses using regional corridors across Iran. Both sides explored opportunities for reciprocal trade missions, including visits by Uzbek traders, transport companies, and technical teams to assess Iran's port facilities and identify improved transit solutions within the International North-South Transit Corridor (INSTC) framework.



The discussions also underscored the need to establish joint regional corridors for seamless transportation of Uzbek exports to Russia and India, utilizing Iran's port infrastructure to support the strategic goals set by the presidents of both countries.



Earlier in December, during a meeting in Tehran with officials from Uzbekistan’s Ministries of Agriculture, Trade, and Investment, Iranian Agriculture Minister Gholamreza Nouri Ghezeljeh expressed Iran's willingness to collaborate with Uzbekistan on agricultural advancements and technology sharing.



Nouri emphasized the Iranian government's commitment to expanding ties with other nations, noting that the Uzbek President's focus on strengthening international partnerships has paved the way for meaningful collaboration among both nations.

