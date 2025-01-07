Delhi News: Law Visibility Due To Dense Fog Delays 25 Trains, Minimum Temp At 10.5 C

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Delhi news: Delhi was blanketed by dense fog early on January 7 (Tuesday), which reduced visibility and delayed at least 25 trains in the national capital, according to a report by PTI. The minimum temperature recorded was 10.5 degrees Celsius, it added.

“Minimum visibility of 150 metres in dense fog with northwesterly winds at 11-13 kmph was reported over Palam between 5 and 5.30 am, gradually improving to 700 metres in shallow fog with westerly winds at 13 kmph by 8.30 am,” the India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin said. It added that the minimum visibility at Safdarjung was 500 metres.

“Due to the foggy weather , a total of 25 trains were delayed till 6 am,” an official told PTI.

Meanwhile the IMD weather office has forecast“very dense fog” through the day on January 7, with the maximum temperature expected to settle around 19 degrees Celsius, as per the report.

Minimum temperature in the national capital slightly increased to 10.5 degrees Celsius from 9.6 degrees Celsius on January 6 - 3.6 notches above normal, as per IMD data. The humidity level was 92 per cent at 8.30 am today.

Meanwhile, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI ) remained in the 'very poor' category on January 7, with a reading of 303 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', while 51 and 100 is 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 is 'moderate', 201 and 300 is 'poor', 301 and 400 is 'very poor', and 401 and 500 is 'severe'.