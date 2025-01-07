Hamas Announces Names Of Hostages Set To Be Released

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) International have reported that as Israel and Hamas approach a potential ceasefire agreement, the names of 34 hostages to be released under the deal have been announced.

Senior Hamas officials confirmed to international media on Monday, January 6, that the list of hostages is accurate and that their release will occur if the ceasefire agreement is finalized.

According to the BBC, the list includes 10 women, 10 elderly male hostages aged between 50 and 85, and several young children, who are expected to be released during the first phase of the ceasefire agreement.

Negotiations for a 60-day ceasefire between Israel and Hamas have resumed, with U.S. officials acting as mediators. They have expressed optimism that a resolution will be reached.

Despite these hopes, Reuters has reported that Hamas's condition for Israel's withdrawal from Gaza remains a sticking point, and no agreement has been finalized on this matter.

It is still unclear how many hostages remain in Hamas's custody. The group captured 251 individuals during its October attack on southern Israel, but the current number of living hostages remains unknown.

The release of hostages and the establishment of a ceasefire are critical steps toward de-escalating tensions in the region. Both sides must demonstrate flexibility and prioritize humanitarian considerations to achieve progress.

The international community must actively support these negotiations to ensure the safety of hostages and prevent further violence. Mediation efforts and sustained dialogue are essential to building trust and fostering a lasting resolution to the conflict.

