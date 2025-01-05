The First Step Towards True AI Companion

(MENAFN- Asdaa BCW) Imagine having less stress and more time. Picture getting the help you need before you have to ask. In the era of mobile AI, the freedom to focus on what matters most to you isn’t a dream, it’s reality – and it’s coming soon to Galaxy.



A few weeks ago, we launched the One UI 7 beta program. It marked the start of a new era with the first AI-integrated operating system, a true AI that vastly improves mobile experiences for users through unprecedented personalization.



Galaxy’s approach to AI personalization, from our launch of the first AI phone to our continuous innovation of on-device AI, is to never compromise on privacy. We know you want the benefits of mobile AI that truly understands you. You want a phone, tailored to your lifestyle, that adds to what you can do while removing everyday barriers – all with no risk of personal information being misused.



In anticipation of the next standard-setting Galaxy S series smartphones, we’re giving Galaxy users greater peace of mind alongside greater personalization. That’s why we’ve created the Personal Data Engine, a powerful privacy advancement that ensures on-device, cross-app personal data protection.



Personalized data is stored in a secure space, carefully safeguarded by an encryption key that’s managed by Knox Vault. That’s the same trusted platform used to secure the most sensitive information on your smartphone, such as your biometric data. And as an added layer of protection, post-quantum cryptography future-proofs the security of your data against rising quantum computing threats.



On this fortified foundation of privacy, we’re opening up more possibilities for mobile experiences tailored to your life, only with Galaxy.



One defining element of One UI 7 is Now Bar, which gives personalization a new meaning by seamlessly integrating your everyday actions and most-used apps into your lock screen. It’s where you’ll control your entertainment, time your next personal best workout, get directions to your next meeting, or start communicating in other languages.



Now Bar will also be an access point for the most comprehensively insightful experiences ever on Galaxy. Now your phone won’t just ping you, it will power your lifestyle.



Imagine you’re packing for a trip from Seoul, Korea, to San Jose, California. While you get ready, your phone offers a prompt to create a folder of your essential apps for quicker access. So you don’t miss your flight, it lets you know when it’s time to leave for the airport. It even provides a curated travel playlist to set the mood for your long flight.

With a single swipe, you can access the weather forecast – no need to search or check various apps. Throughout your trip, your phone captures the magic of each moment, and as each day winds down, it helps you relive the highlights.



Morning and night, Galaxy AI will keep you both informed and inspired with actionable tips and recommendations uniquely tailored to your life. Game-changing personalization with privacy you can always trust. This is the next evolution of Galaxy AI.



