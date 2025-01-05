US Ambassador to Moscow Lynne Tracy expresses Washington’s willingness to engage in “constructive dialogue” with Russia

(MENAFN) In her New Year’s address, US Ambassador to Moscow Lynne Tracy expressed Washington’s willingness to engage in “constructive dialogue” with Russia. While avoiding direct mention of the ongoing Ukraine conflict, Tracy voiced hope for a "more peaceful future" for both nations and emphasized the importance of maintaining and strengthening ties between the US and Russia.



Tracy stated in a two-minute message on the US embassy’s social that despite significant disagreements, the US remains open to "respectful and constructive" dialogue with Russian officials. She underscored the need for diplomacy, noting that global conflicts continue to exact a heavy toll, hinting at the Ukraine crisis, which has seen significant US military and financial support for Ukraine.



Tracy, who assumed her role in January 2023, entered a period of strained relations between the US and Russia, already at a historical low. Russian officials, including Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, have repeatedly described US-Russia ties as deeply unfriendly, especially given the US’s involvement in the Ukraine conflict.



As US President Joe Biden's administration has provided substantial military aid to Ukraine, Tracy’s tenure has been marked by tensions, including multiple summons from the Russian Foreign Ministry in response to perceived US interference in Russia's internal matters.

