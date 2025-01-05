Polish FM gets criticized over celebrating gas cutoff

(MENAFN) Polish Foreign Radoslaw Sikorski has come under fire for celebrating Ukraine’s decision to halt Russian transit to the European Union, calling it a victory for the West. While Ukraine’s move disrupted gas supplies, leading to higher prices and shortages, including heating being cut off in Moldova's breakaway Transnistria region, Sikorski hailed the action as a blow to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s attempts to circumvent Ukraine and blackmail Eastern Europe.



Sikorski posted on X, celebrating Ukraine’s decision as another triumph for after Finland and Sweden’s membership expansions. However, his comments sparked strong criticism, with some accusing him of recklessness for celebrating in the middle of winter, while others mocked his logic for creating further instability in European energy markets. The EU saw gas prices spike to €50 per megawatt-hour, a level not seen since October 2023, and countries like Slovakia and Moldova, heavily dependent on Russian gas, were set to be severely impacted.



Sikorski's controversial remarks echo a similar incident from 2022 when he posted an image thanking the U.S. following the destruction of the Nord Stream pipelines, which was widely criticized.

MENAFN05012025000045015687ID1109056242