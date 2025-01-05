Foreigners in German town get instructed to avoid going out alone at night

(MENAFN) A support group for immigrants in Saxony-Anhalt, Germany, has issued a warning for foreigners in the city of Magdeburg to avoid going out alone at night. This advisory follows a tragic attack at the city’s Christmas market on December 20, where a man drove his car into a crowd, killing five people, including a child, and injuring over 200. The suspect, 50-year-old Saudi psychiatrist Taleb al-Abdulmohsen, was arrested for the attack.



In response, the Lamsa organization, which issued the warning, has spoken with local authorities about increasing patrols in the area, particularly around the New Year. The region has seen reports of rising right-wing extremism, leading to heightened fears among migrants, who feel unsafe following the incident. Regional bishop Friedrich Kramer noted that many migrants are now hesitant to leave their homes due to fear of further violence.



Local politicians, including Eva von Angern of the Left Party, have condemned the growing hostility towards migrants and emphasized solidarity with them. Meanwhile, the suspect’s history of legal issues, including a prior conviction in 2013, has sparked debate over Germany’s immigration and security policies. The attack has led to calls for a closer examination of the authorities' actions and potential flaws in their response to the suspect’s background.

