Watch Sky Force Trailer: Stree 2 Makers Tie Up With Akshay Kumar For War Movie Social Media Reacts

Watch Sky Force Trailer: Stree 2 Makers Tie Up With Akshay Kumar For War Movie
The Sky Force trailer, produced by Stree 2 makers Maddock Films, was released on January 5. It offers an intense preview of the upcoming aerial action drama. Directed by Sandeep Kelwani and Abhishek Kapur, the over three-minute-long trailer showcases a tale of bravery and patriotism led by Akshay Kumar.
The trailer begins with Akshay Kumar's character, an Indian Air Force (IAF) officer, pushing his superiors to take bold action after Indian soldiers are killed. He urges them to approve the country's first airstrike, challenging the conventional mindset of staying passive.
The trailer also introduces Veer Pahariya, who is debuting as another IAF officer who partners with Akshay's character on the mission. Their operation turns dangerous when Veer's aircraft is hit, leaving him missing in action.
Sara Ali Khan plays Veer's wife. She anxiously waits for news of her husband. She complains that IAF has forgotten about her husband. Nimrat Kaur also makes an appearance.
The trailer features some blood-pumping dialogue. One of those comes when Akshay responds to a senior officer who reminds him of India's peace-loving nature.“Doosra gaal neta dictate hai, hum fauji nahi (Politicians turn the other cheek, we soldiers do not),” Khiladi Kumar says.
In another scene, he calls India Pakistan ka baap.
Produced by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Amar Kaushik, Sky Force will hit theatres on January 24. Bollywood fans remember that a similar war movie was released last year.
Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, was also about the Indian Air Force trying to rescue a soldier in Pakistan. The aerial action movie was also released on the occasion of Republic Day.
