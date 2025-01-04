Papal Envoy Parolin To Inaugurate Church Of The Baptism Of The Lord On 25Th Anniversary Of Pilgrimage

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Pope Francis has appointed Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin as a papal envoy to inaugurate the Church of the Baptism of the Lord in Jordan on Friday, the Holy See announced.

Director of the Catholic Center for Studies and Father Rifaat Bader said on Saturday that Cardinal Parolin will preside over the Silver Jubilee celebrations at the Baptism Site, commemorating 25 years of the annual pilgrimage, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Bader also said that the inauguration will take place during a Mass at the Church of the Baptism of the Lord on the eastern bank of the Jordan River, noting that the church's foundation stone was laid by the late Pope Benedict XVI on May 10, 2009.

Highlighting the significance of the event, Bader noted the invitation extended by Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa and the Assembly of Catholic Ordinaries in the Holy Land for all Latin and Catholic churches to participate in the Mass.

He also highlighted preparations made by the Catholic Center, in cooperation with local and international media, to ensure extensive coverage of this important event.

Reflecting Pope Benedict XVI's remarks during the foundation-laying ceremony, Bader stressed the significance of the location as the site of Christ's baptism and underlined Jordan's enduring importance as a Christian pilgrimage destination.

The church was constructed following the direct supervision and generous donation of "Knight of the Holy Sepulchre" Nadim Muasher, who built it in memory of his son Ayman, who tragically passed away in a traffic accident near the Baptism Site.

