RJD To Convene National Executive Meet In Patna On Jan 18

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Jan 4 (IANS) The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has called for a National Executive meeting on January 18 at the Hotel Maurya in Patna, party sources said.

The meeting will be organised on the instructions of RJD National President Lalu Prasad Yadav.

It will have a significant importance as it comes in an election year.

The gathering will be held in the Ashok Hall (Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan Auditorium) of the hotel.

The meeting was announced by Abdul Bari Siddiqui, RJD's National Principal General Secretary, who issued a formal notification on January 4.

"The meeting is being held under the direct instructions of Lalu Prasad Yadav. All RJD leaders have been asked to ensure their presence," Siddiqui said.

Bhola Yadav, the RJD National General Secretary, and Ejaz Ahmed, RJD's Spokesperson, confirmed the details of the meeting and reiterated its importance in shaping the party's strategies for the upcoming elections.

The National Executive meeting assumes importance as it will likely address key issues related to the party's election strategy, alliance dynamics, and organisational reforms.

With an election year underway, this platform will provide an opportunity for RJD leadership to consolidate its plans and energise party cadres for the upcoming challenges.

This meeting also marks an important moment for Lalu Prasad Yadav to rally party leaders and convey directives that could shape the RJD's trajectory in the run-up to the elections.

Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, Leader of the Opposition in Bihar, is engaged with the "Karyakarta Darshan-cum-Samvad Program" and completed three phases.

This programme is aimed at strengthening party organisation and preparing for upcoming Assembly elections, including interactions with party leaders and grassroots workers across districts.

The first three phases of the programme covered more than 15 districts such as Samastipur, Darbhanga, Madhubani, Muzaffarpur, Banka, and Jamui.

Leaders at all levels from panchayat to state, including district and block unit officers, party MLAs, former MLAs, and previous election candidates were invited to the event in their respective districts.