Bengaluru Techie Atul Subhash's Wife Nikita, Mother-In-Law Nisha, Brother-In-Law Anurag Granted Bail In Suicide Case

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Bengaluru techie case: Bengaluru's City Civil Court granted bail to Nikita Singhania (wife), Nisha Singhania (Mother in law) and Anurag Singhania (Brother in law), news agency ANI reported. Nikita Singhania, her mother and brother, were arrested in connection with the death of her 34-year-old husband Atul Subhash.

Nikita Singhania was arrested from Gurugram, Haryana, while her mother Nisha Singhania and brother Anurag Singhania were picked up from Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj for abetting Atul Subhash's suicide, a Bengaluru official had said earlier.

They were arrested in December morning, brought to Bengaluru and sent to 14-days judicial custody after being produced before a local court, he said.

The Allahabad High Court had in December granted anticipatory bail to Sushil Singhania, uncle of Nikita Singhania, in the suicide case of Artificial Intelligence engineer Atul Subhash.

It was argued that the arrests have been made on the basis of alleged suicide note and a video which have gone viral over the internet. Sushil Singhania is facing the media trial of the highest level, it was argued.

According to the police, Atul Subhash , who worked for a private firm in Bengaluru, left behind a 24-page purported death note detailing his emotional distress, marital issues, and harassment by his wife, her relatives, and a judge based in Uttar Pradesh.

Following a complaint from the Atul Subhash's brother , the Bengaluru police registered a case of abetment of suicide against Subhash's wife Nikita, her mother Nisha, brother Anurag, and uncle Sushil Singhania.

However, recently, the Allahabad High Court granted anticipatory bail to Nikita's uncle Sushil in the suicide case.

Atul Subhash's death note, which was also shared with a WhatsApp group of an NGO he was associated with, outlined the marital discord he had been facing since his marriage in 2019, which had led to multiple legal cases. He and his wife had a son in 2020.

